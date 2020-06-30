The seemingly endless negative consequences of the coronavirus pandemic have seen continental soccer governing body CAF announcing the postponement of the 2021 edition of its flagship biennial tournament the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals set for Cameroon.

The tourney has now been rescheduled to January 2022 as there is uncertainty over how the tournament will be handled during the coronavirus epoch.

This means the Zimbabwe Warriors will now have to wait longer before they get down to footballing business.

Concurrently, the women’s version of the tournament which was set for November has also been postponed.

In two qualifying games played thus far, the Mighty Warriors have collected four points- a draw at home against Botswana and an away victory against Zambia.

