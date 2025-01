Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has arrived in Harare where he was welcomed by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Odinga the candidate for the African Union Chairmanship, arrived this afternoon.

He shared his comprehensive vision and mission for Africa, seeking the support and blessings of Harare as he campaigns for the prestigious position.

Odinga is a seasoned Kenyan opposition leader who has participated in several elections and lost.

Zwnews