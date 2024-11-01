A serious road traffic accident has just happened on Masvingo-Beitbridge highway, barely two days after another.

According to reports a commuter omnibus travelling from Chiredzi to Beitbridge was involved in a collision with a truck between Mwenezi and Bubi.

Crime Watch Zimbabwe (CWZ) also reported about the accident:

“Tragic road accident on Masvingo-Beitbridge highway: A kombi traveling from Chiredzi to Beitbridge collided with a truck between Mwenezi and Bubi, resulting in the loss of all lives on board.”

The police is yet to comment and as such the number of casualties if any is yet to be confirmed.

Apparently, CWZ also reports of another accident:

“confirmed that one student died, and 31 other passengers were injured in a bus accident.

“The Gold Class bus was transporting 53 students and seven staff members from Chipinge Junior Primary School, traveling from Harare to Rusape.

“As the bus approached the 165 km mark on the Harare–Mutare Road, the driver attempted to overtake a haulage truck. Due to speeding, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road, overturn, and land on its left side facing north.

“One female adult died at the scene, while 25 students and six adults sustained injuries. They have been taken to Rusape General Hospital for treatment.”