Duma Gideon Boko has been sworn-in as the new president of Botswana after his Umbrella for Democratic Change won elections with 36 of the 61 seats in parliament.

He has been sworn in at a simple ceremony held at the High Court in Gaborone which was presided over by Chief Justice Terrence Rannowane.

Boko later delivered an acceptance speech and press briefing that was broadcast live on state television and touched on some of his campaign pledges, such as more than doubling the minimum wage to P4,000 ($300) and introducing universal health insurance.

The president said he wanted to secure investor confidence as well as ties with mining companies active in Botswana while exploring ways to diversify the diamond-dependent economy, a measure seen as critical to stabilising the country’s finances.

He pledged servant leadership which he believes to be critical in bringing harmony between the governors and the gorvened.

Online agencies