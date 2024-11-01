Zimbabwean tyrant President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who is the SADC Chairman has not congratulated Botswana’s incoming president; he will heal, writes investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.

Chin’ono says Mnangagwa’s ZANU-PF thugs were busy campaigning for BDP party in Botswana which only got 4 seats.

The only notable congratulatory message has come from President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, a lone voice in the fight against rigged elections.

The failure to publicly congratulate the winners after Masisi and BDP have conceded is not only strange, but embarrassing.

Yet Mnangagwa congratulated FRELIMO and Daniel Chapo before the results of the disputed election were out, maybe because he sent ZANUPF supporters to vote in the Mozambican elections.