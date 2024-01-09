About two young children who were recently swept away by floods in Chinhoyi have been discovered dead.

The two minors went missing on New Year’s Eve after they tried to cross a flooded river.

Drowning incidents are common during the rainy season, and the authorities are on record urging on members of the public to exercise caution.

Parents and guardians have been urged to supervise children when playing near water bodies.

People have also been urged to avoid building houses in low places such as wetlands.

Cases of motorists being swept while trying to cross flooded rivers are also common, and the police has been raising red flag.

