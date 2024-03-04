2 killed, 2 others injured in Nissan NV350, kombi head-on collision

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred recently at the 123 kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road in which two people were killed whilst two others were injured.
The accident took place when a Nissan NV350 vehicle with two passengers on board was involved in a head on collision with a Nissan Caravan kombi.
The bodies of the victims were taken to Chegutu Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.
Apparently, the police is on record calling on the motoring public to exercise extreme caution on the roads, most of them which are in bad state.
Zwnews
