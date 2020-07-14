Zimbabwe’s health authorities have announced another surge in Covid19 deaths and infections- a situation which could result in President Emmerson Mnangagwa intensifying lockdown measures as a mitigatory move in face face of the novel coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC), one Covid19 death was recorded in the Midlands province to bring the cumulative figure of mortalities to 19 while 49 new infections were also recorded, bringing the total number of infections to 1 034.

Total recoveries since the outbreak of the pandemic on 20 March stand at 343.

Of the new cases, 28 are imported while 21 of them are local infections.

President Mnangagwa is on the brink of introducing tighter lockdown measures after he expressed worries on the continued surge in coronavirus cases during a Politburo meeting recently.

See the update attached below:

Zwnews