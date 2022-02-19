About 13 Citizens Coalition for Change supporters arrested in Harare and brutalised by police for driving with stickers of Nelson Chamisa’s Sunday rally taken to court handcuffed in a human chain.

They face public order offences, and their lawyers are likely going to raise torture complaints.

Meanwhile, police on Friday said car rallies “disturb the peace” and are banned, this after arresting and torturing CCC supporters for driving in Harare with stickers advertising their rally on Sunday.

However critics have expressed concern that on Feb 12, the MDC-T party led by Douglas Mwonzora was given the freedom of the city.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police recently allowed President Emmerson Mnangagwa to hold a party rally unhindered.

Zwnews