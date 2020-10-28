A MARONDERA man is reportedly on the run after brutally assaulting his 12-year-old son for allegedly leaving the family garden unattended.

According to ZBC’s Mashonaland East Bureau Chief, Jerold Sasa, the savage attack occurred on the 15th of this month in Grand Chase, rural Marondera.

The teenager suffered horrific injuries and is barely able to walk. He is currently admitted at Marondera Provincial Hospital for treatment.

The father, Nhamo Katsukunya, has been on the run since the incident occurred.

According to the reporter, the mother Tryness Thomas said she is struggling to raise funds for medication for her son since his wounds to be dressed every day. -zbc

