A convoy of more than hundred cars has left Harare, accompanying the hearse carrying former Warriors goalkeeper George Chigova’s body for burial in his rural area.

The convoy has since passed through Chivhu central business district ahead of his burial in the small town at 2pm.

Khama Billiat, Tafadzwa Rusike, Mathew Rusike, Onisimor Bhasera and Roderick Mutumwa are among those singing while accompanying the hearse.

The body is being taken to Garwe Stadium where a short service will be held before burial.

Thousands thronged Garwe Stadium in Chivhu to pay last respects to Chigova who died in his sleep on November 15 in South Africa.