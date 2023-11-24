Government workers are not happy with government splitting payment of their annual bonus into two batches.

The civil servants are saying the arrangement was meaningless considering their meagre salaries.

They have been demanding a once-off payment of their bonus in both foreign and local currency.

Apparently, servants have since started receiving their 2023 annual bonuses and the first group comprising those in the security services received their 13th cheque, followed by the rest including teachers and those in the health sector.

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions chairperson Cecilia Alexander, however, said civil servants were happy.

“They are happy because this year there has been some improvement. Firstly, all the workers have been treated the same unlike before where some sectors would be paid earlier while others received the 13th cheque late,” Alexander said.

Zwnews