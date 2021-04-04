4 nefarious thugs who were recently caught on camera harassing an elderly woman at Dulivhadzimu Long Distance Bus Terminus in Beitbridge have been jailed for an effective six months.

The four, Maxwell Kamuda (42), Lazarus Chingova (44), Michael Mlambo (35) and Worry Muranda were arrested last Tuesday following a meeting between the police and intercity bus operators in the border town. The quartet which was jointly charged for being public nuisance was convicted on their own plea of guilty by Beitbridge resident magistrate Mr Toyindepi Zhou.

The touts will serve six months in jail after the court conditionally suspended four months of the 10 months imprisonment for five years. Prosecuting, Mr Ronald Mugwagwa said charges against the four arose on 23 March.

The accused persons, he said harassed an elderly woman at Dulivhadzimu Long Distance Bus Terminus and they were caught on camera. The court further heard that Kamuda and crew handed themselves over to the police following a meeting between the police and inter-city bus operators.

sunday news