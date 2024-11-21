Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Mozambique, Victor Matemadanda, says protesters are bitter and wasting their time adding that Frelimo’s Daniel Champ won the presidential election.

Ambassador Matemadanda, claims that no Zimbabwean voted in that country in the recent presidential election.

However, reports say some Zimbabweans particularly ZANU PF members voted in the poll in order to ensure that fellow liberation movement FRELIMO wins.

Opposition leader has since demanded the revisiting of postal votes from Zimbabwe.

Presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane has lodged an appeal with the Mozambican Constitutional Council asking for the vote in the Zimbabwean constituency to be declared null and void, claiming that 296,519 Zimbabweans “without active electoral capacity” voted for him.

According to the appeal presented by Judite Simão, Mondlane’s attorney, it invokes the “nullity of the presidential election” of 9 October in the neighbouring country’s constituency, citing data from the report by the Southern Africa Human Rights Lawyers High Commission Mozambique, which states that that number of Zimbabwean citizens voted “illegally”.

“If there is a will and interest in examining the matter, steps can be taken with the ministry of the interior to ascertain whether or not the 296,519 voters (…) are Mozambicans with dual nationality,” reads the appeal, documented with photos of voter registration cards.

Zwnews