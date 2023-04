File imagine for illustration

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the comparable statistics for the accidents that took place during the Easter Holiday 2023 and 2022 respectively.

In a statement, ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi said there was a rise in the number of accidents that took place during the periods in question.

He expressed concern in that a number of accidents are attributed to human error and called for due care to be taken on the roads.

