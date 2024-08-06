The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) will release the June examination results for Ordinary and Advanced Levels tomorrow.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education announced that the results will be unveiled at 10 AM in the Zimsec Boardroom in Harare.

More than 32,000 candidates took the exams, which were conducted from May 27 to June 21.

Apparently, this year’s exams were completed without any recorded leakages, as Zimsec has enhanced the security of examination papers to uphold the integrity of the tests.

Zwnews