Zimbabwe host Ghana this afternoon in a World Cup Qualifier match. Norman Mapeza, the team coach, has chosen a starting line up that includes a number of players who were benched in the first encounter.

All eyes will be on England based defender Brendan Galloway who is making his maiden cap with the Warriors this afternoon.

Galloway was an unused substitute on Saturday.

The 25-year-old former Everton man, who grew up n the UK and played for the England age-group teams up to the Under-21 side, has repeatedly pledged his allegiance to the Zimbabwe flag.

However, he somehow failed to show up, on a number of occasions, due to various reasons.

The Warriors fans are hoping that he will spark and shine bright like Jordan Zemura whose exploits have impressed for both club and country.

Zimbabwe starting 11:

Talbert Shumba

Rahman Kutsanzira

Brendan Galloway

Alec Mudimu

Jordan Zemura

Khama Billiat

Kelvin Madzongwe

Teenage Hadebe

Marvelous Nakamba

Knowledge Musona (c)

Terrence Dzvukamanja

Ghana’s XI:

J. Wollacott,

D. Amertey,

R. Baba,

A. Djiku,

J. Mensah,

I. Baba,

T. Partey,

J. Ayew,

K. Sulemana,

M. Kudus,

B. Tetteh.