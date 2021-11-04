Zimbabwe Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has named the squad for the Warriors’ final two Group G games in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

The Zimbabwe senior national team will play South Africa on 11 November at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg before hosting Ethiopia three days later at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Leicester City teenage midfielder Tawanda Maswanhise has been included in the Warriors 25-man squad called up by Norman Mapeza.

Leicester City “have a player on their hands” in winger Tawanda Maswanhise, development squad coach Ben Petty said after the 18-year-old scored his second goal of the season.

After impressing for City in the first team’s pre-season fixtures, Maswanhise has stepped up from the Under-18s to the Under-23s, hitting the ground running.

In a draw at Blackburn, he found the top corner with a stunning strike to win the club’s in-house goal of the month competition.

GOALKEEPERS

Taimon Mvula (Dynamos) Donavan Benard (Chicken Inn) Petros Mhari (FC Platinum)

Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle) Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic) Bruce Kangwa (Azam) Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns) Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana) Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi) Peter Muduwa (Highlanders) Godknows Murwira (Dynamos)

MIDFIELDERS

Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa) Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum) Gerald Takwara (Venda Football Academy) Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants) Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune), Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester) Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United) Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV) Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United) Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs) Ismael Wadi (JDR Stars)

STRIKERS

David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) Macauley Bonne (Ipswich Town) Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows)