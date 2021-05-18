President Emmerson Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe is building and prioritising critical enablers for a private sector-driven economy that delivers sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Speaking during the meeting with the European House Ambrosetti delegation led by Executive Director, African Chapter Pietro Francesco Mininni at State House yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the National Development Strategy-1 NDS1 (2021-2025) blueprint gives further impetus to Zimbabwe’s economic growth and stability.

“The National Development Strategy-1 NDS1 (2021-2025) gives further impetus to our economic growth and stability. Critical enablers are being prioritized for building a private sector-led economy that delivers sustainable and inclusive economic growth” President Mnangagwa.

He said the second republic is on an over-drive to make the country an Investment destination of choice.

“As part of the drive to make the country an Investment destination of choice, my Govt launched the Vic Falls Stock Exchange ,which we also designated a financial service Special Economic Zone.

“Its main activity is to provide a gateway for companies in Zimbabwe, SADC & Africa,” he added.

-Zwnews