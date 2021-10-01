Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa says Zimbabwe is not for sale.

Chamisa whom the ruling party ZANU-PF accuse of wanting to sell Zimbabwe to the Western countries says title to land and security of tenure is the soul of the liberation struggle.

He bemoaned displacement & abuse of those in communal lands by alleged politically connected people.

He called for the repealing of the colonial laws on land & minerals, and respect the rights of communities.

Chamisa says where people are to be moved, consultations should be done first and compensation offered.

Meanwhile, Chamisa says if voted into power, his administration will have a rapid accelerated transformation and a boom in the economy that would make Zimbabwe shine great.

He adds that more importantly his government will create gainful employment opportunities for all the people, raising the standard of living for the hardworking Zimbabwean people.

Zwnews