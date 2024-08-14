At the time there are rumours of planned protests ahead of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit this month, a Zimbabwean police officer is trending for amplifying Section 59 of Zimbabwe’s constitution which says citizens have right to petition and demonstrate peacefully.

The country’s economy is not performing well for many Zimbabweans and civil servants have not been spared.

Over the years, civil servants such as teachers and nurses have been engaging in industrial action demanding better working conditions.

Apparently, the government has in many cases responded by sending police officers to attack them.

Of late even police officers have condemned the way the country is being managed by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s regime.

Zwnews