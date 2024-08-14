The Southern African Development Community and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (SADC-BADEA) Investment Forum has kicked off at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

The Investment forum is meant for the exchange of information and ideas on how best to enhance cooperation and collaboration in the context of supporting regional integration.

The SADC Secretariat and BADEA signed an MoU that commits both SADC and BADEA to promote cooperation in the areas of Industry, transportation, infrastructure construction, energy, water, health, trade, agriculture and investment.

The MoU further commits both parties to jointly facilitate the convening of forums , seminars and exhibitions involving the parties’ stakeholders, including the private sector.