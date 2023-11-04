In a recent development, Zimbabwe’s High Court has delivered a verdict dismissing the application submitted by 14 legislators representing the CCC (Citizens for Constitutional Change) party and 9 CCC senators who were seeking reinstatement to their parliamentary roles. These lawmakers had taken legal action in pursuit of their return to the parliamentary assembly after being removed from their positions.

The removal of these legislators was instigated by Mr. Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the interim secretary general of the CCC party, and it was executed through a formal letter addressed to the Speaker of Parliament.

Upon receiving the High Court’s judgment, the legislators’ legal team is currently reviewing it, with plans to issue a comprehensive statement in due course. It’s important to highlight that Tshabangu is not recognized as a member of the CCC, and the official CCC party, led by Nelson Chamisa, asserts that it has not initiated any recall of Members of Parliament or Senators.