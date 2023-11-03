Former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi has implored Zimbabwean leaders to train their focus in uniting the nation rather than settling political scores.

“Zimbabwean leaders should open a new chapter of uniting our Nation and view the SADC Extraordinary Summit 2.0 this weekend in this context, no further point scoring,” he says.

He adds that what was observed should be noted and taken in the context of bringing people together.

“What was observed should be noted and used as a platform to restart, reform, renew, rebuild & restore our motherland.

“This is not the season for hawks but doves with a united purpose to envision, redesign & present a Zimbabwe for all,” he says.

He says being loved for love and uniting the nation is not a weakness.

“Man up gentlemen & ladies to a new agenda of a united and prosperous Zimbabwe.

“It is not a weakness to leave this country united when one day we inevitably pass on rather you will be cherished by future generations for this legacy,” he adds.

Zwnews