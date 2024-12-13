Zimbabwean athlete Tapiwa Makarawu has shattered the indoor 300m national record with 32.72 seconds.

The time saw him surpass the previous national record of 33.14 seconds set by Kundai Maguranyanga in 2021 in the United States.

He has since secured his spot at Tokyo 2025 World Championships.

The performance also saw Makarawu setting the third-fastest time in the school history after having joined the University of Kentucky from New Mexico Junior College this year.

Posting on their Facebook page, the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee congratulated Makarawu on his achievement.

“Huge congratulations to Tapiwa Makarawu on shattering the indoor 300m national record!

“@carliemakarawu blazed across the finish line with an impressive time of 32.72 seconds, eclipsing the previous record of 33.14 seconds set by Kundai Maguranyanga.

“Fresh from an incredible performance at Paris 2024, where he made it to the 200m sprint final, Tapiwa continues to make Zimbabwe proud!

“And, with his outstanding display in Paris, he’s also secured his spot at the 2025 Athletics World Championships in Tokyo!

“Currently training at Kentucky Track in the USA, Tapiwa is clearly on fire! We can’t wait to see what’s next!”