The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced the gate charges for the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Lesotho.

The match is slated for 7 June at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

According to a post on ZIFA’s social media pages, the Rest of the Ground ticket costs R50 for adults and R30 for kids under the age of 12 years.

ZIFA also said tickets will be available online via a link shared on the same post.

Zimbabwe is hosting Lesotho in South Africa because all local stadiums were deemed unfit to host international matches by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

After hosting Lesotho, the Warriors will remain in South Africa to play Bafana Bafana at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on 11 June.

Zimbabwe also played its first 2026 FIFA World Cup home qualifier against Nigeria in Rwanda in November 2023 a few days after playing the central African nation.

The Sport, Arts, Recreation and Culture Deputy Minister Emily Jesaya on Wednesday said that renovations at the National Sports Stadium will not be completed this year as there is still a lot of work that needs to be done at the facility.

Some of the CAF requirements include installation of bucket seats, electronic turnstiles, a Venue Operations Centre (VOC) and renovation of the B-Arena.

Pindula