The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has warned of a power interruption in the Harare Region, tomorrow, Wednesday the 28th 2021, from about 0.600 to 18.00 hours.

ZETDC says the interruption has been caused by critical maintenance being carried out in the said area.

Meanwhile, the power distribution utility has warned residents to treat all power lines as live, to avoid accidents, since power could be restored without warning.

-Zwnews