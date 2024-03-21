Categories: Zim Latest

ZERA launches electric charging unit for electric vehicles in Gweru

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has officially opened & handed over an Electric Charging unit at the Gweru Petrotrade, to promote electric vehicle use in Midlands.

The aim is to expand the EV charging network nationwide for sustainable transportation & reduced emissions.

ZERA says it is committed to cater for the electricity bill for a year as a show of its dedication to renewable energy uptake and curbing climate change and carbon footprint.

