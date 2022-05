The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has announced that its portal is currently down as part of its maintenance routine.

The electoral-governing body took to its Twitter account to announce the latest development.

“Please note that the ZEC website and BVR inspection portal are down. Our technicians are working on the problem. Any inconveniences caused are sincerely regretted,” tweeted Zec Tuesday afternoon. “Please note that the maintenance routine will be completed shortly,” said Zec.

Zwnews