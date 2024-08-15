Senior ZANU PF official and former Chivi South legislator Killer Zivhu has hinted that about nine Southern African Development Community (SADC) leaders may boycott the Summit to be held this week.

“Breaking: 9 guests pull out of the party due to other commitments, but the celebration will go on! Birthday cake will be cut with or without them,” he said.

Zivhu’s comments comes at the time there are reports that some SADC leaders are planning not to attend the summit.

Political analyst Ali Naka posted: “As of this morning ONLY 9 Heads of States

@SADC_News will not be attending charade in Harare!! That’s more than 50% of members! It’s unprecedented.”

Mnangagwa was re-elected into office in 2023, however the polls were deemed to have fallen short to SADC guidelines governing democratic elections.

Only three out of 16 SADC heads of state attended Mnangagwa’s inauguration in Harare, but that did not stop the party.

Along with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, those who made the trip to Harare were Mozambique’s Filipe Nyusi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Felix Tshisekedi.

Other SADC countries sent foreign affairs ministers and envoys stationed in Zimbabwe.

Deemed hostile, Zambia’s president, Hakainde Hichilema, dispatched his foreign affairs minister, Stanley Kakubo.

