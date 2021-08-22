Zambian President-elect Hakainde Hichilema yesterday afternoon held meetings with ambassadors and high commissioners accredited to Zambia.

Among the ambassadors who held a meeting with the incoming Zambian President was ex-Zimbabwe Republic Police Spokesperson Charity Charamba.

Charamba was last year appointed Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Zambia by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Hichilema also met ambassadors from Malawi, Tanzania, Botswana, South Africa, DRC, Namibia, Somalia, Rwanda, Egypt and Morocco to discuss a wide range of issues.

Zwnews