The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) says it has arrested Juluka Enndo Joint Venture officials, Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe on allegations of corruptly using falsified documents to win a Harare City Council tender.

The duo allegedly submitted false documents while applying for a Harare City Council tender to rehabilitate street lights.

ZACC reports that some time in May, 2024, Harare City Council readvertised a tender for two lots to fix street lights.

Responding to the advert, Mpofu and Chimombe acting for Juluka Enndo Joint Venture misrepresented that they were compliant with the provisions of PPDPA.

They allegedly also submitted a financial report claiming it was audited by a consultancy company which investigations have revealed is not registered.

The two Harare businessmen who are also accused of defrauding the Government of US$7 million after they allegedly failed to supply goats under the Presidential Goat Scheme despite receiving payment, are currently in detention over the matter.

Zwnews