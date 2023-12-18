United Kingdom based Zimbabwean lawyer and political commentator Brighton Mutebuka says exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo is fighting hard to please ZANU PF so that he can have safe return.

Moyo who is believed to be in Kenya fled the country at the height of a military coup that toppled late former President Robert Mugabe.

Of late, Moyo has been praising President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his party ZANU PF, a move seen by analysts as an act of bootlicking so that he would be allowed to return back home.

Apparently, Mutebuka believes Moyo is ‘bootlicking’ the current regime in exchange for a safe return to Zimbabwe.

“This is not a legal opinion. It’s political “scare crowism”! Membership of a political party is a legal & political fact. Alignment is not membership.

“When reading what Moyo writes, it’s not his knowledge of the law which stands out, as it is desperately threadbare (although one would know it from the assumed sense of authority with which he writes), it’s his preponderance to gaslight political matters so as to ingratiate himself with the regime for safe passage purposes!

“The regime will obviously & naturally be grateful to pick up the “low hanging fruit” while continuing to make Moyo “stew” on whether or not the threshold for safe passage has been met,” he says.