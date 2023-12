Ethiopian Airlines flight ET873 has been forced to abandon landing at RGM International Airport in Harare after a RwandAir plane blocked the runway after bursting a tyre during takeoff.

As a result, there is a temporary disruption of service on the runway.

Apparently, the Airbus A350 appears to be now flying to Lusaka instead as other airlines divert to Bulawayo.

Meanwhile, Airports Company of Zimbabwe has released a statement on incident saying they are working to restore normalcy.

Zwnews