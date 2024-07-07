Executive Director at Centre for Natural Resource Governance, Farai Maguwu has lambasted the government for doing everything to please Southern African Development Community (SADC) leaders while ignoring the citizens’ plight.

Maguwu was commenting on a story that the government has temporarily taken over the affairs of Harare to see to it that the city is clean in time of the forthcoming SADC summit.

“They value SADC leaders who will be here for 3 days more than we, the citizens who live here.

“This is shameful,” he said.

The government announced that it would take over road and waste management from the local authority ahead of the summit.

The government is doing everything in its ability to make sure that things look good in the eyes of the visitors.

Zimbabwe is hosting the summit next month where she will assume the chairmanship of the regional body.

