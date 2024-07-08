Despite President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa announcing that he will retire when his second term ends in 2028, the slogan for him to stay on is still being chanted.

Jus a few days after Mnangagwa announced that he retirement in line with the party and national constitutions, when his second term ends in 2028 – Zanu PF commissar Munyaradzi Machacha is caught still chanting the “ED2030” slogan, suggesting a contradictory situation and messaging in the party.

Mnangagwa cannot say he is retiring in 2028, but allow his senior party officials to insist he will still be in power in 2030 at the same time without inviting deeper questions on what is actually happening.

Apparently, some analysts are still doubting Mnangagwa’s sentiments, they say he is known for indicating right but turning left.

They say, it is likely that Mnangagwa will urge his supporters to chant the slogan, so that he would use it as a reason to remain in office.

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi also warned that Mnangagwa could be playing a chess game.

