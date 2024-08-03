Exiled former Minister of Foreign Affairs Walter Mzembi says any Zimbabweans wishing for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit venue to be changed will never see it happen.

Zimbabweans when you wish for change of SADC Venue or excited about such suggestions who are you appealing to?

“Under the circumstances you can only pray that “let this cup passeth.”

“Noone in flesh can alter the timetable and its ceremonies,” he says.

Mzembi adds that one cannot stop a wedding they are not invited to or part of.

“You cant stop a Wedding that you are not invited to or part of. This is a Ceremony of Countries and Governments not People.

“The People of SADC as Civil Society have absolutely no say in SADC business.

“SADC is a creature of Governments who decide how they want to celebrate their rotational chairmanship and hosting of a Summit .

“That said, does it ever cross minds that we disable lobby Governments by our own conduct and actions?

“In the current state of the interlocuters to the SADC Observor Mission Report who is it supposed to benefit even if considered?

“The biggest regret today is the sorry state of Opposition politics, whose agency on behalf of the aggrieved has been severely compromised.

Its time for reflection, regrouping and rebuilding.

His comments comes after some Zimbabweans are calling for change of summit venue saying Zimbabwe is hostile.

They are citing human rights abuses and the ongoing arrests of pro-democracy campaigners and activists.

