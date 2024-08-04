As factionalism rears its ugly head in ZANU PF, reports suggest that some sections in the party are refusing to the 2030 ED ange achipo slogan.

Former military intelligence officer Never Maswerasei says one war veterans leader recently refused to chant the slogan.

“Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 | As the embattled Mnangagwa tries hard to force through his idea of overstaying in Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU PF party, Mashonaland Central war veterans leader Sam Parirenyatwa refused to chant the 2030 slogan at the Saturday Provincial District Meeting in Bindura,” said Maswerasei through his X handle International Cable Network.

Apparently, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa himself at one point confessed that he doesn’t trust war veterans on his idea to stay beyond his term limit.

Addressing his party’s youths the other day, Mnangagwa pointed out that he banks his plan on them, saying even if the war veterans let him down.

Zwnews