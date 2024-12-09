Police in Lupane are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Vuminkosi Dlamini (32) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Sibombo Business Centre on 06/12/24.

The suspect stabbed the victim, Pink Moyo (24) with a knife on the stomach and chest after accusing her of luring her cousin into prostitution.

In other news police has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 08/12/24 at around 0330 hours at the 330 kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road.

Meanwhile, the authorities have warned the public, especially communities along the highways, that it is a serious criminal offence to take advantage of a road traffic accident and start to loot/ steal goods from haulage trucks or vehicles and taking them to private homesteads for use, sale or any other purpose.

Zwnews