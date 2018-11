MDC President Advocate Nelson Chamisa is giving evidence before the Commission of Inquiry.

Earlier today his colleague Tendai Biti recounted attacks on MDC from Zanu over the years.

He said Tsvangirai was left for dead after being beaten by police at Machipisa in 2007, Chamisa was also assaulted at airport. “We are victims of a brutal state”. Bit said MDC chooses peaceful means all the time.