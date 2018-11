Another fire in Zimbabwe today!!!

A vehicle was gutted by fire along Jason Moyo avenue in Harare CBD, opposite Pick n Pay near Power Sales.

The VW was completely damaged while some outer panels from the nearby Power Sales shop suffered damage.

There was drama when the Harare Fire Brigade turned up late with no water.

The fire crew was booed by onlookers who challenged them to P on the burning car as little drops of water came out of the empty fire engine.





zwnews