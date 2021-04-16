Pitori Maradonna, aka Focalistic, is about to drop his single, and the teasers have the internet hot and ready for its release!

He has been topping the charts with Ke Star and even caught the attention of Diddy, and Focalistic is ready to drop another track that has fans hooked and wanting more.

Taking to Twitter with clips of the song, Focalistic and his entourage are seen jamming to the upcoming hit entitled GUPTA.

Watch the clip here:

G U P T A . pic.twitter.com/lOQGFxn60b — #SghubuSesExcellent 👌🏾 (@FOCALISTIC) April 12, 2021

According to tweeps, who heard just a few seconds of the track, it’s a bop!

As I wait for the track to drop 😩 https://t.co/QeBuqULFql — Mogomotsi Tshabalala (@motsii_) April 12, 2021

You can't help but smile when you see this dude on your screen😭🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/HOZUWvhrpB — ᵃᵒ ☥ (@Ti_ThunderThigh) April 12, 2021

THIS SONG LIVES RENT FREE IN MY HEAD😭😭❤ https://t.co/zAA6pTRNsg — Ruth👑💕 (@ruthh024) April 14, 2021

When you dropping this?😭😭 — Chile (@AbutiRemy) April 13, 2021

Are u still working on it🔥🔥 — Amzo King (@AmzoKing9) April 12, 2021

Focalistic is fast becoming one of SA’s most highly-acclaimed amapiano stars, but that hasn’t stopped the haters from chiming in.

Last year, after much debate, the star was crowned as SA’s hottest MC by the MTV Base Hottest MCs 2020 panelists.

This lead to mixed reactions, with some questioning whether his music even qualified as hip-hop, leading him to distance himself from the genre.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the star explained his reasons.

“For me, it’s bigger than a genre, it’s about inspiring kids. It’s about me being Focalistic in my space and that’s bigger than a genre or that’s bigger than ‘I’m a hip-hop artist’ or ‘I’m a lyricist’. I’ve never claimed to be that. In fact, what I am is relatable to everyone in the hood, that’s why I say ‘a se trap ke pina tsa ko Kasi’.” said Focalistic.

-Times Live