Legendary Zimbabwe sportscaster Charles “CNN” Mabika says he is optimistic that the Warriors will advance beyond the group stage at the 2021 Afcon finals.

The Warriors were drawn in Group B together with Senegal, Guinea and Malawi.

“It’s a fair draw, all the other three teams including Malawi are strong but obviously Senegal are the group favourites here and it is good our first match is against them on 10 January that means we can gauge our strength for the remaining 2 encounters. “For the first time ever I am optimistic that we will advance beyond the group stage this time around,” Mabika told H-metro sport yesterday.

Two top teams proceed beyond the group stages and Zimbabwe are yet to achieve that in their Afcon finals history.

Speaking on the Warriors chances against the Lions of Teranga who happens to be group favorites, the legendary commentator went on to say,” Any team is beatable it just depends on your form that day and a little bit of lady luck.

“We have played Senegal 3 times , first time was a playoff in the 2008 Afcon qualifications and we lost 2-1 and 2-0 home and away respectively. “Then we met them at Afcon finals in 2017 we lost again 2-0, so they have the psychological advantage but hey there is always a first time for everything isnt there?, so this might be ours ”

