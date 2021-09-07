Zimbabwe’s Warriors who are in Ethiopia ahead of today’s World Cup qualifiers encounter should be one of the motivated teams.

Warriors have to win this one, if they are to enhance their hopes for qualification.

Meanwhile, their opponents registered wins, Ghana won their first match against Ethiopia, at the time the Warriors played a goalless draw against South Africa who went on to win their next game against the Black Stars.

Apparently, while the above would act as enough motivation, the Warriors have been promised a winning bonus as well.

