Villagers from the predominantly agrarian Filabusi district in Matabeleland South province managed to recover a total of fourteen (14) beasts with various marks in a suspected case of stock theft, police authorities have confirmed.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), upon being caught by the villagers who tracked a spoor of cattle from their community, the drovers flee from the scene, leaving the fourteen beasts suspected to have been the spoils of their ill-gotten stock.

“Police in Matabeleland South are investigating a case of suspected Stock Theft in which the local farming community in Filabusi on 30/09/20 smelled a rat and tracked a spoor of cattle from their neighbourhood for more than a kilometre until they caught with the drovers,” partly wrote the ZRP in a tweet Saturday morning.

“When asked to stop for interview the drovers fled leaving a head of 14 beasts with various marks, tags and unclear brand marks. No one has since claimed ownership of the recovered stock,” said the ZRP.

Meanwhile the police has been appealing for citizens with information that could lead to the identification of the suspected cattle rustlers to visit ZRP Fort Rixon or use the following contacts: 0286 23738 / 0242 702 631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197.

Villagers recover 14 stolen beasts… Suspected rustlers flee

