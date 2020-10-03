MDC-Alliance deputy chairperson who was recently imprisoned in the notorious Chikurubi Maximum Prison, on allegations that he tried to incite public violence, has visited an abduction and torture victim.

Sikhala has paid Tawnda Muchehiwa a visit, in solidarity with what he went through at the hands of alleged state agents.

Announcing the visit, Muchehiwa’s cousin, Mduduzi Mathuthu thanked Sikhala for the gesture, courage and for the leadership he exhibited.

“Had a visit from Cde Job Sikhala, who was recently in prison but thought he should check-in with myself and nephew Tawanda Muchehiwa after the abuse suffered at the hands of state agents.

“We thank him for his courage in his leadership sphere, and empathy with our family,” said Mathuthu.

Muchehiwa was abducted and tortured by suspected state agents.

The 22-year-old journalism student’s abduction was caught on camera, exposing the alleged state agents, but, the state has been dilly-dallying in having the matter tried.

Like 224 Dislike 28

93918

0

0

cookie-check

Job Sikhala visits abduction, torture victim

no