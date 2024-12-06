Veteran journalist Geoff Nyarota is battling colon cancer and his situation is said to be serious.

Confirming the condition, renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono urged fellow countrymen to offer Nyarota help.

Chin’ono writes:

A fellow Zimbabwean journalist and editor of NewZimbabwe.com, Gilbert Nyambabvu, contacted me about the dire health situation of one of our most senior Zimbabwean journalists, Geoff Nyarota.

Nyarota, who is a diabetic and BP patient, is also battling with colon cancer for which he is undergoing chemotherapy.

He has been undergoing dialysis for a kidney problem for two years now.

He is overdue for a follow-up surgery in Lusaka. He also has a problem with a blocked artery to the heart, which requires attention.

Like millions of other Zimbabweans, he simply cannot afford the private treatment anymore, public hospitals lack the necessary equipment required for his treatment, and private healthcare is extremely prohibitively expensive.

I spoke to Mr Nyarota, whom I address by his clan name, Nyati, on Saturday morning.

He explained his health and financial struggles to me, and I promised to take his plight to the people in the hope that we can successfully raise the funds needed.

We agreed to help him raise US$15,000.

I am urging all Zimbabweans to contribute whatever they can to support this remarkable journalist, who dedicated so much of his life to public service as a journalist, editor and founder of the original iconic Daily News.

It is moments like this that make me wish we had a functional public healthcare system.

I also dread the thought of facing such challenges in old age because this could happen to any of us.

Let us come together to assist this great journalist and patriot, our old man in journalism.

The bank details are as follows:

Nostro Bank Account Name:

Geoffrey Nyarota

First Capital Bank

Branch: Pearl House

Account Number: 21441278195

EcoCash number: +263 775 989 621

Geoffrey Nyarota will get treated for cancer at Medland Hospital in Zambia.

He will then fly to India for the heart treatment.

He is currently receiving treatment for kidney disease through dialysis.

The sooner we raise this money the better, each day that passes is a day wasted in aiming to get him treated with recovery prospects.