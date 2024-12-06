File image

Protesters reportedly have invaded one of the largest prisons in Mozambique and released inmates.

Venâncio Mondlane has been calling on his supporters to protest against the results of October’s presidential elections, in which he came second to the candidate from the governing Frelimo party.

Opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane called on his supporters to protest against the results of October’s presidential elections, in which he came second to Daniel Chapo the candidate from the governing Frelimo party.

The weeks-long demonstrations have led to violent encounters with the country’s security forces and dozens of people have been killed.

Mondlane, who is now in hiding, recently told the British Broadcasting Corporation that he thinks pressure from the protests could force Frelimo into negotiations.

Zwnews