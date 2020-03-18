The University of Zimbabwe has denounced the shooting of p0rnographic material by students amid concern over a leaked sex tape.

The institution’s Dean of Students Munyaradzi Madambi spoke in response to a leaked sex tape of students suspected to be from the institution.

“Unfortunately the video is not clear enough for us to identify the parties involved. “We also cannot confirm with certainty that this happened at UZ because the video doesn’t show any features within the room. “As an institution we don’t condone reckless behaviour. Pornography is illegal and strictly prohibited,” he said.

The dean urged students to behave properly.

“Our young people ought to value their bodies and uphold our moral values as a people. “Apart from running the risk of contracting nefarious sexually transmitted diseases, shooting each other in sexual acts is a sign of barbarism of the highest order. “As an institution, we want these future leaders to be honourable men and women of dignity and integrity,” he added.

Sources from the institution say, the video was shot by 1:2 students, with the man coming from the faculty of Engineering.

“We have the names and the boy is Reign and the girl is Faith. “Ma1:2 and they shot the video on Saturday in their hostels,” said the source.

Another source said, the love birds took advantage of the Colour Splash event which took place at the premises.