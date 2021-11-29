Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana says if a lockdown is to be put in place it should be for those who are not vaccinated.

He was commenting on a story by a local daily, titled ‘Nation dreads hard lockdown.’

In response, Mangwana said in his personal view if it boils down to that, the unvaccinated should be placed under lockdown.

“Personal view: If it comes down to it then only the unvaccinated should be locked down,” he said.

Zimbabweans fear lockdowns in that they distort and disrupt their way of living.

In some cases the country’s ‘brutal’ security forces are deployed and harass people.

Zwnews